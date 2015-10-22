Hull 2017 City of Culture plans 'on target'

Image copyright Hull Truck Image caption Hull was awarded the City of Culture honour in November 2013

Hull's preparations for being the 2017 City of Culture are "on target", organisers have claimed.

Phil Redmond, chairman of the judging panel, said: "Hull is actually in a really good position at the moment."

However, playwright Dave Windass said some people "feel frustrated" and would like to be a "bit more in the loop about what's going on".

Hull was awarded the City of Culture status in 2013, beating competition from Swansea, Leicester and Dundee.

The panel of judges was in the city to check on progress for the year-long event.

There has been some criticism locally of progress. Mr Windass said many events need "a long lead-in time" and to be ready in January 2017 some should have started "a few months ago".

Mr Redmond described it as a "phoney war" period and said the event would be "a fantastic year for Hull"

Image caption Phil Redmond said it would be a "fantastic year" for Hull

The cultural event takes place every four years and the host city is chosen by the UK government with the aim of helping tourism and the economy.

During 2017 Hull is to host the Turner Prize ceremony at the city's Ferens Gallery, which is currently closed for renovation.

It is to become the fifth city outside London to host the contemporary arts prize event, following Liverpool, Gateshead, Londonderry and Glasgow.