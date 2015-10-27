Julie Shelton pays back £150k stolen from nursery chain

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption A confiscation order was made against Shelton at Grimsby Crown Court for £148,000

Almost £150,000 stolen by a manager from a chain of children's nurseries has been paid back after a confiscation order, said Humberside Police.

Julie Shelton, 51, of Grimsby was jailed for two years and three months after taking more than £171,500 from For Under Fives between 2008 and 2012.

Shelton of Hunters Close, Great Coates pleaded guilty to the theft of £66,267 from the Grimsby chain in May, 2014.

She also admitted fraud of more than £105,000 and money laundering.

A confiscation order for £148,000 was made against Shelton, a senior accounts manager, at Grimsby Crown Court in January, said police.

She was ordered to fund the payment through her share of her house, half the value of the furnishings, a Saab convertible, jewellery and money in a joint bank account.

Lorraine Baines, a financial investigator said: "Julie Shelton stole a significant amount from her employer putting the business and the jobs of the staff at risk.

"It is important that criminals understand the courts can make confiscation orders taking into account assets which may or may not have been bought directly from the proceeds of their crime."