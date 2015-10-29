£5m BAE and Humberside Airport training academy opens

Image caption The BAE Systems training academy will take in 60 apprentices a year

A £5m training academy for apprentices to learn how to work at air force bases across the world has officially opened at Humberside Airport.

Run by defence giant BAE Systems, it will take on 60 apprentices a year and is expected to create more than 150 jobs over the next three years.

The academy will train apprentices in the maintenance of fighter jets.

Up to 15 apprentices will be taken each year from the Humber University Technical College in Scunthorpe.

David Talbot, head of the aircraft maintenance academy at BAE Systems, said: "The opening of the new academy provides us with a world-class facility to grow the next generation of aircraft maintenance technicians and ensure our customers have the right people for the job of keeping aircraft ready to deliver air power.

"Today marks the culmination of a great deal of effort by a large number of people including Resource Group, North Lincolnshire Council, Humberside Airport and our accommodation partners, Nightel."

Deborah Zost, managing director at Humberside Airport, said: "Humberside Airport plays a very important part in the region and this development strengthens the links with both business and education and underlines our commitment to the area.

"We wish all the apprentices the best of luck in their careers and look forward to welcoming them on site."