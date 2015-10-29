Jeremy Corbyn says Labour would 'intervene' on steel during Scunthorpe visit

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was speaking on a visit to the Scunthorpe plant

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a future Labour government would "intervene" to save the steel industry.

He was speaking on a visit to Tata Steel in Scunthorpe following the recent announcement of almost 1,000 job losses at the plant.

Mr Corbyn said the government was doing nothing about "job loss after job loss".

The industry blames cheap Chinese imports for a collapse in steel prices.

The Labour leader said: "We need a government with an industrial strategy prepared to intervene"

Mr Corbyn said the intervention could include a "joint enterprise with the company concerned or taking it into ownership".

"If we allow our steel industry to go we will then be forever at the mercy of world markets", he said.

Image caption The UK steel industry is being buffeted by collapsing prices

Up to £9m is to be made available to support steelworkers hit by the job cuts at the plant, it was announced on 23 October.

Tata Steel has pledged £3m to help create jobs in the town and another £6m is be provided by the government.

Tata's funding is being matched by the government which is also providing a separate £3m fund to help retrain affected workers.

Business Secretary Sajid Javid said previously: "The government has no intention of simply standing aside whilst the steel industry faces global challenges on a scale unprecedented in recent years."

The company announced nearly 1,200 job losses at its plants in Scunthorpe and Lanarkshire on 20 October.

Nine hundred jobs will go in Scunthorpe, the remaining 270 jobs will go in Lanarkshire.

Buffeted by collapsing prices and the strong pound, Indian-owned Tata has decided to cut back its UK operations.

Tata's steel plant in Scunthorpe, which employs about 4,000 people, is one of the largest in the UK.

On Wednesday steelworkers facing redundancy held a protest outside the Houses of Parliament.