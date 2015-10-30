Bridlington Gansey girl sculpture unveiled

Image caption Artist Steve Carvill said the stories of Bridlington's fishing families had inspired him

A sculpture which honours Bridlington's fishing families has been unveiled on the East Yorkshire town's north pier.

The Gansey Girl depicts a young woman knitting a gansey, the traditional jumper worn by fishermen.

The bronze sculpture will be part of the Bridlington Maritime Trail which is marking its tenth anniversary.

Fishing families have contributed to the sculpture by placing moulded fish which bear their family names on to the sculpture's plinth.

Artist Steve Carvill, who designed the piece, said: "The stories and lives of the fishermen and their families have been inspiring and I really hope that this piece is enjoyed by local people and visitors alike".