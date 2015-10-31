Two injured in light aircraft crash near Sandtoft airfield
A light aircraft has made a crash landing short of a North Lincolnshire runway.
Humberside Police said the plane, which had two people on board, came down on to a small track near Sandtoft airfield near Belton.
The emergency services were called at 12:04 GMT, and the two people were taken to hospital.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have begun an investigation.
Sandtoft is a former RAF airfield.