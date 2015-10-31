Humberside

Two injured in light aircraft crash near Sandtoft airfield

Debris from the plane crash near Sandtoft Aero Club
Image caption Debris from the plane crash near Sandtoft Aero Club

A light aircraft has made a crash landing short of a North Lincolnshire runway.

Humberside Police said the plane, which had two people on board, came down on to a small track near Sandtoft airfield near Belton.

The emergency services were called at 12:04 GMT, and the two people were taken to hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have begun an investigation.

Sandtoft is a former RAF airfield.

Image copyright Steve Fareham
Image caption Two people were in the plane which came down short of the runway

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites