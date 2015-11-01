Man dies after a collision with a taxi near Humber Bridge Park

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the early hours on Cliff Top Lane, a narrow road which leads to Humber Bridge Country Park

A man has died following a collision involving a black Mercedes taxi near Hull.

Humberside Police officers were called to Cliff Top Lane in Hessle near the Humber Bridge at around 01:55 GMT.

On arrival, police found a black Mercedes Vito taxi and a man thought to be aged in his 50's.

The ambulance service also attended, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have appeal for witnesses.