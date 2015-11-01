Man dies after a collision with a taxi near Humber Bridge Park
- 1 November 2015
- From the section Humberside
A man has died following a collision involving a black Mercedes taxi near Hull.
Humberside Police officers were called to Cliff Top Lane in Hessle near the Humber Bridge at around 01:55 GMT.
On arrival, police found a black Mercedes Vito taxi and a man thought to be aged in his 50's.
The ambulance service also attended, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have appeal for witnesses.