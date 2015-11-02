Driver found dead 20 hours after North Lincolnshire crash

Image caption The crash is thought to have happened early on Sunday

The body of a driver has been found more than 20 hours after he is believed to have crashed.

The man, aged 21 and from Grimsby, was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip at the weekend.

Humberside Police believe the BMW crashed between 07:00 and 08:00 GMT on Sunday as it travelled south on the A15 in North Lincolnshire towards the Barnetby Top interchange.

The car was found on the roundabout at 04:00 GMT on Monday.

A number of roads in the area were closed earlier as thick fog hampered the investigation at the scene, officers said.