Rhys Kristan Perry named as man found day after roundabout crash

A man whose body was found more than 20 hours after he was believed to have crashed has been named.

Rhys Kristan Perry, 21, of Grimsby died when the BMW he was driving is believed to have crashed between 07:00 and 08:00 GMT on Sunday, Humberside Police said.

It is thought the car was travelling south on the A15 in North Lincolnshire towards Barnetby Top roundabout.

The car was found on the roundabout on Monday morning after Mr Perry was reported missing.

Police are appealing for witnesses.