Hull baby death accused 'tripped in panic'

Image caption CCTV images of Liam Laverick running his baby son to hospital was previously shown to the jury at Hull Crown Court

A man accused of killing his baby son told police he panicked and tripped while carrying him as he attempted to get to hospital.

Four-week-old Tommy Lee died after he was taken to hospital last September. A post-mortem examination found he suffered bleeding around his brain.

Prosecutors told a jury at Hull Crown Court that Liam Laverick killed his son by shaking or throwing him.

Mr Laverick, 25, of Beeford Grove, Hull, denies manslaughter.

Tommy Lee had been left in the sole care of Mr Laverick at his partner's flat, jurors heard.

CCTV footage

A transcript from Mr Laverick's police interview was read to the court, in which he said he woke to find the baby with sick on his face and noticed he wasn't breathing.

"His, like, lip were going blue", Mr Laverick told police.

"I could feel a heartbeat but no breathing, nothing at all".

He told officers he tried to clear Tommy Lee's airway, before falling with the child in his arms after tripping on a lamp cable in the flat.

The jury was previously shown CCTV footage of Mr Laverick taking Tommy Lee to a relative's house to find the baby's mother, Kelly Whitworth, before the couple ran to the nearby Hull Royal Infirmary.

He told police he fell again on the way to the hospital when his jeans were falling down.

Asked by police why he had not immediately mentioned a fall to doctors, he said he was sure he had but he did not know the child had a head injury and thought he was choking.

The trial continues.