Scunthorpe march planned to support Tata Steel workers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scunthorpe's steelworks has dominated the town's skyline for 150 years

A march is to be held in Scunthorpe to support hundreds of workers facing redundancy due to the UK steel crisis.

Union leaders and MPs will join workers at the event in the town on Tuesday following the announcement 900 jobs would go at the Tata Steel plant.

Anna Soubry, the minister for small business, visited the plant earlier to discuss what can be done to protect the long term future of steel making there.

The industry blames cheap Chinese imports for a collapse in steel prices.

Tata has pledged £3m to help create jobs in the town, with another £6m provided by the government.

Conservative MP Ms Soubry said: "There are other parts of this business which I think have huge potential, so my job is to make sure that we continue to make steel here in Scunthorpe. That's what we are determined will happen."

Thousands of people have signed petitions calling on the government to do more to help protect jobs at the plant.

On Saturday, fans of Scunthorpe United will stage a show of support by creating a 'wall of light' with their smartphones.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Middlesbrough fans created a 'wall of light' in Manchester last month as a demonstration in support of north east steel workers

Tony Gosling, a steelworker who chairs the football club's supporters society, said: "The steelworks is intrinsically linked with Scunthorpe and its football club, many of our members will be affected by the proposed job losses.

"We really appreciate the effort the football club are putting in to show solidarity with steelworkers."