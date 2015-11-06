Laceby crash deaths: Family makes formal appeal to CPS

Image copyright Facebook tribute page Image caption The crash happened as the family were travelling to a dance competition in Skegness

Relatives of five people who died when their car collided with a lorry are appealing against a decision not to bring any criminal charges.

David and Angela Cockburn, 48 and 49, his daughters Carley Ann, 21, and Bethany, 18, and Bethany's one-year-old daughter Lacie died on the A18 near Grimsby two years ago.

The family, from County Durham, were on their way to a dance competition.

Humberside Police confirmed the family had made a formal appeal.

Ch Supt Judi Heaton said: "The Cockburn family has made a formal appeal to the Crown Prosecution Service to review their initial decision not to prosecute.

"We are awaiting the outcome of this appeal."

Inquests are due to take place next year.

In July, the CPS said no criminal charges would be brought in connection with the incident.

Three members of the family, from Ouston, died at the scene in Laceby, North East Lincolnshire. Two others later died in hospital.