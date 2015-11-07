Humberside

Hull man found with life threatening head injury

Forensic tent outside a house on Mayfield Street
Image caption Humberside Police were still at the scene on Mayfield Street, Hull, on Saturday morning

A man is in hospital in a life threatening condition after he was found with a serious head injury in Hull.

The 47-year-old was found on Mayfield Street at about 21:55 GMT on Friday and taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Humberside Police said it was investigating how he became "seriously ill" on the street.

The force said: "At this time the circumstances of the incident are not clear and enquiries are under way."

