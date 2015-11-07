Scunthorpe fans show support for Tata Steel workers

Image caption Scunthorpe United fans created a "wall of light" by holding up their phones on torch setting

Scunthorpe United fans held up mobile phones in a show of support for steel workers during the first round of the FA Cup match against Southend.

Tata Steel announced last month it would shed 900 jobs at its North Lincoln Road plant.

Fans created a "wall of light" by holding up their phones on torch setting just after half time on Saturday.

The club said it "dedicated" the game to steel workers and their families.

Players and coaching staff wore special T-shirts with the slogan 'Save Our Steel' during the warm-up ahead of the clash.

Tony Gosling, a steelworker who faces redundancy and also chairs the club's supporters society, the Iron Trust, said: "The steelworks is intrinsically linked with Scunthorpe and its football club, many of our members and fans will be affected by the proposed job losses.

"We really appreciate the effort the football club are putting in to show solidarity with steelworkers, and are pleased to stand alongside them in urging support to Save Our Steel."

Thousands of people have signed petitions calling on the government to do more to help protect jobs at the plant.

The industry blames cheap Chinese imports for a collapse in steel prices.

Tata has pledged £3m to help create jobs in the town, with another £6m provided by the government.

Image copyright Scunthorpe United Image caption Scunthorpe United players wore special T-shirts with the slogan 'Save Our Steel' during the warm-up ahead of the FA Cup clash