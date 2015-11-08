Hull man dies after being found with head injury in street

Image caption Humberside Police were still at the scene on Mayfield Street, Hull, on Saturday morning

A man taken to hospital after being found in the street with a serious head injury has died.

The 47-year-old was found in Mayfield Street in Hull at about 21:55 GMT on Friday and taken to the city's Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Humberside Police said they were investigating how he became "seriously ill" on the street.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Police have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone who may have seen the man lying in the street from 20:40 onwards, to come forward.