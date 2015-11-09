Mediator 'critically ill' after Bridlington pub attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was seriously injured during the incident outside the Half Moon on Saturday afternoon

A man who was attacked as he attempted to intervene during an alleged domestic assault outside a pub has been left in a critical condition in hospital.

The 61-year-old tried to help during an incident at the Half Moon in Prospect Street, Bridlington, on Saturday afternoon.

He hit his head on the pavement and suffered a serious head injury.

Two Bridlington men, 29 and 55, have appeared before Hull magistrates in connection with the incident.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 18 November.

The younger man is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault.

The other accused is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assault.