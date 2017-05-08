Woman charged over Grimsby baby in drain find

Image caption The body of the baby was found in a drain at a house in Grimsby

A woman has been charged with the concealment of the birth of a child.

It comes after the body of a baby boy was found by a plumber clearing out drains in a garden in Scartho Road, Grimsby, on 11 February, 2016.

Sinead Connett, 28, of Constables Way, Hertford, is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on 16 May.

Humberside Police said it was not releasing any further details in relation to the case at this stage.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, but police said at the time the baby "must have been placed there".