Deer smashes through windscreen and lands in girl's lap

Image copyright Lisa Auty/Facebook Image caption Claire Slozzy was driving with her daughter Kira when the deer was sent flying into their car

A deer which was catapulted through a car windscreen landed in a 10-year-old girl's lap as she ate fast food.

Kira Slozzy and her mum Claire were travelling along Humberston Avenue, near Cleethorpes, when another vehicle hit the animal and sent it flying towards them.

It smashed through the front window, and landed on Kira, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Volvo car at the time.

The deer was killed by the impact.

According to locals, the road has become a hotspot for deer-related accidents since building work started nearby.

Image copyright Lisa Auty/Facebook Image caption The deer did not survive the impact

Posting on Facebook, Lisa Auty said she believed building site noise had scared the animals towards the road.

She called for drivers to reduce their speed.