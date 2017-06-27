Hull's maritime attractions given £27.5m for renovation work

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Hull trawler Arctic Corsair was rammed by the Odinn when Iceland imposed a limit on how much fish could be caught in its waters in the 1970s

More than £27m is to be spent on renovating Hull's maritime attractions.

The money will go towards developing sites including the Maritime Museum and the historic vessels, the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship

The Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, will be moved to a dry dock at the North End Shipyard and used to host tours.

The work will be funded by a £15m Heritage Lottery Fund grant and £12.5m of council investment.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption A viewing area will be created in one of the domes on top of Hull Maritime Museum

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption A visitor centre will be created at the North End Shipyard

Leader of Hull City Council Stephen Brady said: "This investment will allow the city to celebrate and reflect on its past, present and future as Yorkshire's Maritime City."

He said the project, which also includes the renovation of the Spurn Lightship, would "raise awareness and pride in Hull's maritime history".

The city council is putting a further £12.5m in to the programme, which will be undertaken over the next seven years.