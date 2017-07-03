Man charged with Joanne Hemingway murder appears in court

From the section

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joanne Hemingway died in hospital following the incident outside a flat on Beverley Road

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was assaulted in the street.

Glenn Foster, 42, of Beverley Road, Hull, appeared at the city's magistrates' court accused of killing 39-year-old Joanne Hemingway.

Police said Ms Hemingway suffered "serious injuries" outside a flat on Beverley Road on Thursday.

Mr Foster was remanded in custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on 5 July.

A woman, 52, arrested on Friday has been released while inquiries continue and another woman, 34, has been released without charge.