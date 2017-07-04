MP raises bullying claims with Northern Lincolnshire NHS trust

Image caption According to the letter, staff at the NHS trust are afraid to speak out

Labour MP Melanie Onn is calling on bosses at a hospital trust to investigate claims of bullying and staff being afraid to speak out.

The Great Grimsby MP has written to Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust highlighting concerns sent to her in an anonymous letter.

It talks about a culture of fear, impossible deadlines and patients being put at risk.

The trust said it takes all concerns very seriously.

More on this and other local stories from North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire

In April, the trust became the first in the country to re-enter special measures after inspectors found patient safety and care had worsened.

The letter, which is purported to be from a senior manager, talks about bullying, a failure of leadership putting patients at risk and the "imposition of impossible deadlines".

'Categorical denial'

Ms Onn said she has written to bosses at the trust and is hoping to raise the matter in Parliament this week.

"It is really concerning, if this letter does have any element of truth to it," she added.

"The important thing is that staff and patients get the assurances they need."

She is calling on the trust to either issue a "categorical denial" of the allegations or launch a full investigation.

Richard Sunley, interim chief executive at the trust, said: "We take all concerns and complaints very seriously and investigate each one thoroughly so that we can respond in an appropriate manner and take actions where needed."

He added that patient safety was a priority, and there were clear processes in place to ensure "timely, effective and robust investigation" of complaints.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) previously raised concerns over emergency, outpatient and maternity services at Scunthorpe General Hospital and Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.