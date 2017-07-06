Scunthorpe hospital patient killer was 'not psychotic'

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim and killer were being treated at the Great Oaks unit in Scunthorpe

A mental health unit patient was assessed as not being psychotic four days before he killed a fellow patient, a court has heard.

Robert McNeill, 60, died at Great Oaks Hospital in Scunthorpe on 16 January.

Jamie Reed, 26, has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denies murder.

Hull Crown Court heard after the killing, Mr Reed told police: "It didn't feel like me. It felt like I was dreaming, like a nightmare."

The court heard Mr Reed said Mr McNeill had supernatural powers and was a dream catcher, who would harvest his organs.

He also described attacking and choking the patient, the jury were told.

The court heard Mr McNeill was left with multiple injuries to his face, head, back and neck after a "frenzied assault" by Mr Reed, who believed himself to be psychotic and had delusional moments.

Changed clothes

Mr McNeill was found dead in his room in between 15-minute checks by staff. He had been choked, struck on the head and poked in the back with a pen.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Ramneesh Puri told the jury Mr Reed was not diagnosed with psychosis before he was admitted to the hospital.

Nursing assistant Kelly Dallas told the court it was "hard to police" patients entering each other's rooms, which was not allowed on the Mulberry House ward.

Another nursing assistant said he had seen the defendant in the unit's communal area minutes before the killing and noted he had changed back into day clothes from his pyjamas, the jury heard.

When the prosecution asked consultant psychiatrist Dr Adedoyin Olovou if there were any signs of psychosis or delusions when he was at the police station the day after the killing, she replied: "Not in my professional opinion, no."

The trial continues.