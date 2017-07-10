Scunthorpe hospital death: Killer had 'psychotic symptoms'

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim and killer were being treated at the Great Oaks unit in Scunthorpe

A man accused of murdering a fellow mental health patient had displayed "acute psychotic symptoms", a court was told.

Robert McNeill, 60, died at Great Oaks Hospital in Scunthorpe on 16 January.

Jamie Reed, 26, has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denies murder.

The court heard Mr McNeill was left with multiple injuries to his face, head, back and neck after a "frenzied assault" by Mr Reed.

Giving evidence as a defence witness at Hull Crown Court, Dr Pablo Vandenabeele told the jury that he had examined Mr Reed in prison after the killing.

He said Mr Reed looked bewildered and made little sense when he spoke. The defendant told him he was carrying out God's work and that the world was going to end.

Dr Vandenabeele said: "It was my view he was harbouring paranoid delusional beliefs."

He added that he had concluded Mr Reed displayed "acute psychotic symptoms".

Prosecution witness, psychiatrist Dr Ramneesh Puri, had earlier told the court that Mr Reed had not been diagnosed with psychosis before he was admitted to the hospital.

Defence barrister Tim Roberts QC asked Dr Puri: "So this is not a case where someone with psychotic symptoms has gone into hospital, they've missed it and it's resulted in this tragic death?"

Dr Puri replied "No".

The trial continues.