Concerns raised over ex-NHS chief's consultancy firm

Image caption Phil Morley left his post of chief executive at a Hull hospital's trust in April 2014

A Hull MP has raised concerns over a consultancy firm set up by a former NHS manager.

Labour's Diana Johnson said she understood Phil Morley had set up in business to "offer his services to the NHS" following his retirement.

Ms Johnson claimed Hull Royal Infirmary was in a "terrible state" when Mr Morley left his role as chief executive in 2014.

The BBC has contacted Mr Morley for a response.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Johnson said: "The previous chief executive at Hull Royal Infirmary left having put the hospital in a terrible state.

"He then moved on to another hospital, which subsequently has moved into special measures.

"I understand now he has retired and set up a consultancy to offer his services to the NHS.

"I wondered whether we could have a debate on the revolving door of failed NHS managers and their role in the NHS?"

'Bigger issue'

In response, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom voiced concern at Mr Morley's case, telling Ms Johnson: "You raise what sounds like an extremely concerning issue regarding one individual, but also that bigger issue around the fact there is a sort of revolving door of people who failed in one job and who move on to another one - very often at significant expense to the taxpayer."

Mr Morley left Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in April 2014 citing "personal reasons" just before a report was published by conciliation service Acas which claimed there was a bullying culture at the trust.

He became chief executive of The Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, in Harlow, Essex, which went into special measures last October after being rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission.

He retired from the trust earlier this year.