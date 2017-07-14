Hull shopping centre staff spend four hours finding lost car

Image caption Carmen Railton and her colleague Ebrima Touray helped the family locate their car

Staff at a shopping centre spent four hours helping a family track down their car after they had forgotten where it was parked.

The family, from Leeds, arrived for their daughter's graduation in Hull on Wednesday and parked in a rush.

As reported in the Hull Daily Mail, they approached St Stephen's staff Carmen Railton and Ebrima Touray after spending an hour looking for their car.

The vehicle was eventually found at the King William car park.

More stories from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire

Ms Railton, a customer service operator, said: "They had been looking around for an hour when they approached me at about 17:30.

"They said they knew the car was in a pay and display car park, which was £2.50 all day and closed at 18:30."

Image caption The family remembered they had parked near a gold statue of a man on a horse

Ms Railton showed the woman - who was with two of her children aged six and four - photographs of Hull car parks on her phone to see if she could jog her memory.

But she said they realised it was King William car park when her husband returned and "could remember a gold horse statue".

Ms Railton and Mr Touray took the family to the car park but found it was locked.

"There was a number on the gate but there was no answer because we later found out the security man was visiting family," she added.

The family eventually got their car back at 21:30 BST when the night security at St Stephen's were contacted by security at King William, and drove home after paying £20.

Mr Touray told the Hull Daily Mail the pair had worked later than their shift, but it was worth it.