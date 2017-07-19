Two women re-arrested over Joanne Hemingway death in Hull

Image copyright Humberside police Image caption Joanne Hemingway died in hospital following the disturbance outside a flat on Beverley Road on 29 June

Two women have been re-arrested after the death of a woman who was assaulted in a Hull street.

Joanne Hemingway, 39, suffered serious injuries outside a flat on Beverley Road at about 19:15 BST on 29 June and died in hospital, police said.

Glenn Foster, 42, of Beverley Road, has been charged with her murder.

The women, aged 52 and 34, are in custody again in connection with the incident after first being held and then released earlier this month.

Mr Foster remains in custody until 7 August when he is due to attend a hearing at Hull Crown Court. A provisional trial date has been set for 27 November.