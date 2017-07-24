Dave 'Devilfish' Ulliott inducted in Poker Hall of Fame

Image caption Dave Ulliott, known by his poker nickname of Devilfish, was a top international gambler for decades

A man dubbed a "true godfather" of the game has been posthumously inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame.

Dave Ulliott, who died from cancer at the age of 61 in 2015, was honoured during a break at the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Mr Ulliot, from Hull, East Yorkshire, known by his nickname Devilfish, was an international gambler for decades.

News of his accolade comes as John Hesp, also from near Hull, won $2.6m (£2m) at the Las Vegas tournament.

Dave Ulliott joined 53 other players named in the Hall of Fame. He received the award for "his role in growing the game in England", said WSOP.

Poker News said he was "considered to be one of the true godfathers of poker in Europe" and "one of the most distinctive characters" of the poker world.

"Devilfish" had starred on Late Night Poker on Channel 4, a programme that started in 1999 and helped popularise the game.

In a statement, his family said: "We know he will be up there strumming on his guitar and probably asking what took so long?

"There isn't a day that goes past when we don't think of him and miss him but today we are so proud and delighted that he takes his rightful place in poker history - the legend of the Devilfish lives on!"

His son David tweeted to thank people that had supported his father.

Image copyright David Ulliot/Twitter

Image caption David 'Devilfish' Ulliot deals a poker hand

WSOP said of Mr Ulliott: "He left an indelible impact on the game and all those he came in contact with."

He had won more than $6.2m (£4.8m at current rates) in lifetime earnings, the organisation said.