Holidaymaker surge expected at Lincolnshire A&Es

Image caption The pleas were made by Diana Princess of Wales Hospital and Scunthorpe General Hospital

People are being urged to avoid going to A&E at two Lincolnshire hospitals due to an "expected influx" of holidaymakers.

Bosses at Scunthorpe General Hospital and Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, have said services are likely to be stretched this weekend.

They put it down to NHS shortages and more people visiting resorts such as Cleethorpes and Mablethorpe.

A similar plea was issued by Lincoln County Hospital A&E last week.

Bosses there asked people to stay away due to a shortage of doctors and in order to keep a 24/7 emergency service "running safely".

Paul Kirton-Watson, from Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said people should only go to A&E if it is an emergency.

He added: "The emergency departments at both Scunthorpe and Grimsby are expecting higher than usual demand, with peaks this weekend due to pressure from surrounding areas and an expected influx of people as holidaymakers visit resorts, particularly those along the Lincolnshire coast.

"We know locally from our intelligence that some of the surrounding hospitals that people would normally go to are also feeling extreme pressures and have taken evasive action.

"That has snowballed into activity at Grimsby particularly and then on into Scunthorpe."

People are advised to use a minor injuries unit or pharmacy if the complaint is not serious.