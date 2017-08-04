Phone scam conman found guilty of fraud

Image caption Abu Kaher will be sentenced at a later date

A man has been found guilty of conning East Yorkshire pensioners out of their savings in a phone scam.

Abu Kaher, 25, was part of a gang who posed as police officers and bank workers to persuade people to hand over cash.

Hull Crown Court heard the 16 victims from Hull aged between 70 and 94 lost nearly £40,000.

Eight other men have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud at an earlier hearing.

More on this and other Hull stories

Kaher of Camden Gardens, London will be sentenced at a later date.

Sayed Rashid, who was also on trial charged with with conspiracy to defraud, was cleared by the jury.