New Hull factory home for wind turbine blade planned

A permanent location has been proposed for a wind turbine blade that formed a temporary art installation for Hull's city of culture celebrations.

The blade was seen by 1.1m people in 10 weeks after it was installed in Queen Victoria Square in January.

A planning application has now been submitted to put the 250ft-long (75m) blade on show in the grounds of the Hull factory that made it.

Siemens Gamesa said the blade would be seen "by as many people as possible".

The plan involves positioning the blade on the same mountings as it was in the square to make it partially visible from the A63 Hedon Road, which is close to the factory.

It would be installed next to the public right of way around Alexandra Dock, enabling it to be seen by people using the footpath.

Jason Speedy, of Siemens Gamesa, said: "We considered various locations on our Hull site for the blade and we have chosen this one because it will ensure it is seen by as many people as possible."

It was one of the first blades manufactured at the factory at Alexandra Dock in Hull in December.

Nayan Kulkarni turned the 28-tonne structure into the Blade sculpture, which was transported from the factory at night for a surprise installation in the square.

After its starring role the blade was returned to the factory.

Hull City Council's planning committee is due to discuss the plan at its meeting on 6 September.

If planning permission is granted it is hoped the blade could be in position before the end of the year, said Siemens Gamesa.