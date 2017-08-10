Hull children's mental health unit plans submitted

Image copyright Humber NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Humber NHS Foundation Trust expects the unit to open in July 2018

Plans for a new multi-million pound mental health unit for young people in Hull have been submitted to the city council.

Humber NHS Foundation Trust said it wanted to connect the 11-bed unit with its children's centre on Walker Street.

It comes after a long campaign by Sally Burke whose daughter Maisie, 15, had to travel 60 miles for treatment because there are no beds for children locally.

The trust expects the facility to open in July if it is approved.

Chief operating officer Teresa Cope said the inpatient unit for youngsters aged between 13 and 18 would "not only significantly reduce the number of out-of-area placements, which currently see children treated far from home, but reduce hospital admissions and lengths of stay".

The 11-bed unit for young people aged between 13 and 18 would also feature sensory and activity rooms

"The submission of the planning application is another important step forward in our ambition to provide outstanding services for children and young people from Hull, the East Riding of Yorkshire and North and North-East Lincolnshire," she added.

"Our exciting proposals are in line with local, regional and national NHS objectives and, most importantly of all, will meet the requirements of our young patients and their families, who have been calling for specialist facilities of this type for so long."

Under the proposals, the facility will include activity, gaming and sensory rooms as well as a lounge, dining area, kitchen, laundry, treatment and quiet rooms.

The trust, which was awarded a 10-year contract to develop the service, will be able to treat patients with depression, psychoses, eating disorders, anxiety and emerging personality disorders.

Campaigners have been fighting for a 24-hour service after a residential unit in Hessle, that Maisie used to attend, closed four years ago.