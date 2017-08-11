Spiders in Hull: Music venue photos display a 'rare gem'

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption Spiders, pictured here in the 1980s, is still the home of Hull's alternative music scene

Pictures of clubbers at "a rare gem" in a city's "cultural crown jewels" taken more than 25 years ago are to be turned in to a book.

Andy Roe took the photos in Spiders, an independent Hull nightclub renowned for its iconoclastic music policy.

The black and white pictures taken between 1984-90 are a time-capsule of the club's clientele and their clothes.

Mr Roe, an artist who now lives near London, said: "It was much more than a nightclub in a northern town."

"It was about fashion, friendship, beautiful music and being alive among kindred spirits," he said.

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption Andy Roe took the pictures at the nightclub when he lived in Hull

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption Thirty years later the photos have become a glimpse of the people that went to the club

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption The photos cover six years from the mid 1980s

Hull-born Mr Roe, 51, said when he first re-discovered his photographic hoard of around 100 photos and decided to digitise them, "it had become a bit of a chore but I got into it".

The result in April 2016 was a series of images that were posted on social media.

People began suggesting names of some of those caught on camera, although others remain unidentified, and club-goers from America to New Zealand got in touch with Mr Roe.

He said Spiders - opened in 1976 and still in its original building - was different from a "conventional nightclub, it's miles much more than that".

"It was a galaxy of curiosity and thrills. You don't forget it," he added.

Following a successful crowd-funding appeal, Mr Roe is to produce 2,000 copies of a book featuring his re-discovered pictures.

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption The pictures show more than just a "northern nightclub" according to Mr Roe

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption Many subjects are pictured wearing dark-coloured Goth-style clothes

Image copyright Andy Roe Image caption The collection of photos are to be reproduced in a book