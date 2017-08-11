Spiders in Hull: Music venue photos display a 'rare gem'
Pictures of clubbers at "a rare gem" in a city's "cultural crown jewels" taken more than 25 years ago are to be turned in to a book.
Andy Roe took the photos in Spiders, an independent Hull nightclub renowned for its iconoclastic music policy.
The black and white pictures taken between 1984-90 are a time-capsule of the club's clientele and their clothes.
Mr Roe, an artist who now lives near London, said: "It was much more than a nightclub in a northern town."
"It was about fashion, friendship, beautiful music and being alive among kindred spirits," he said.
Hull-born Mr Roe, 51, said when he first re-discovered his photographic hoard of around 100 photos and decided to digitise them, "it had become a bit of a chore but I got into it".
The result in April 2016 was a series of images that were posted on social media.
People began suggesting names of some of those caught on camera, although others remain unidentified, and club-goers from America to New Zealand got in touch with Mr Roe.
He said Spiders - opened in 1976 and still in its original building - was different from a "conventional nightclub, it's miles much more than that".
"It was a galaxy of curiosity and thrills. You don't forget it," he added.
Following a successful crowd-funding appeal, Mr Roe is to produce 2,000 copies of a book featuring his re-discovered pictures.