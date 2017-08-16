Wanted Scunthorpe man spends second night on roof to avoid arrest

Image caption Kyle Ferguson climbed on the the roof on Monday

A man wanted by police has spent a second night on the roof of a house in a bid to escape arrest.

Kyle Ferguson is wanted for various offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault and public nuisance related to a number of rooftop incidents.

He climbed on to the property in Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, at 17:00 BST on Monday.

A police cordon has been set up on surrounding streets.

Humberside Police is asking people to avoid the area.

Buses are being diverted and social housing provider Ongo Homes said the incident was affecting repairs and other support to its tenants in the area.

In a statement, Ongo Homes said: "Some of the homes which are being damaged are owned by Ongo Homes and our tenants' lives are being disrupted.

"The police are keeping us updated and we will assess the situation, including the damage caused to our properties once he has come down from the roof."