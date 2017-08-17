Man's rooftop capture 'cost Humberside Police £100,000'

Image caption Police surrounded a house on Salisbury Close where a cordon was put in place

A three-day operation to remove a man who spent 48 hours on the roof of a house, cost Humberside Police about £100,000 it says.

A 23-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault and public nuisance.

Nearby roads were closed and buses diverted during the incident.

If convicted, the force says it will ask the judge to take into account the costs in sentencing.

Social housing provider Ongo Homes said the subsequent disruption, following the operation that started on Monday, had affected repairs and other support to its tenants in the area.

