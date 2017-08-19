Hull Freetown Society mudslide appeal tops £5,000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of people were killed after heavy rain caused a hillside to collapse

More than £5,000 has been raised for the victims of a mudslide in Freetown, Sierra Leone by people from its twin city.

Hull was twinned with the West African city in 1980 due to its links with William Wilberforce and the slavery abolition movement.

More than 400 people have died and many more are missing after heavy rain caused a hillside to collapse.

Josh Guthrie, of the Freetown Society, said the response was "incredible".

"[The appeal] has raised awareness that Freetown is our twin city and it's really mobilised the people of Hull to help and support our twin city," he said.

"The messages that people are writing along with their donations just shows that it's really touched home seeing those images of or friends, colleagues and partners going through yet another tragedy."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Regent district on the outskirts of Freetown was the worst hit

Darren Hale, the deputy leader of Hull City Council, which has given its backing to the appeal, said: "In times of crisis like this we need to stand by our brothers and sisters abroad."

Hull's links with Freetown date back to the work of former Hull MP William Wilberforce.

The politician's campaigning led to the passing of the Slave Trade Act of 1807, which ended Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

Following the Act, Freetown became a colony for freed slaves.