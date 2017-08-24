Hull boy, 5, choked to death on sausage roll at school

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Theodore Silvester's death was "tragic accident", a coroner concluded

A five-year-old boy choked to death on a sausage roll during his school lunch break, an inquest has heard.

Theodore Silvester died after being taken ill at Anlaby Primary School in Hull on 3 February.

Senior coroner Prof Paul Marks ruled his death was "a tragic accident" and praised those who tried to save him.

Hull Coroner's Court heard "established and proven techniques" were used to try and dislodge the food from the boy's airway.

More on this and other Hull stories

Teachers were alerted to Theodore choking on his lunch in the school dinner hall at midday by another five-year-old pupil, the inquest heard.

Staff immediately started slapping his back and the infant was said to be gasping for air as they administered first aid.

Image caption Anlaby Primary School's head teacher said all connected to the site were "deeply saddened"

In a statement, one teacher described how she saw colour return to his face while she held his hand, but the food had passed to his lower airwaves which prevented him from breathing.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead shortly before 13:00 GMT.

A statement by Theodore's mum, Katie Silvester, was read out in court describing him as "a charmer" who loved books, cars and superheroes.

"He is my baby and always will be. He was only with us a short time but he has left an empty void for all his family and friends.

"Everyone will think of his beautiful smile. He is our life and soul and he brightened every room."

Image caption Following Theodore's death, floral tributes poured in for the "very happy little chap"

In a statement, head teacher Gareth May said the death was "a terrible tragedy" and thanked everyone "who made desperate efforts to save him".

"We will always remember Theo as a happy, laughing child, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."