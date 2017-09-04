Murder arrest after man, 58, dies in Cleethorpes fight

Image copyright Grimsby News and Pictures Image caption Police said the 58-year-old-man died at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 58-year-old in a fight in Cleethorpes.

Several people were involved in a disturbance near The Studio bar on Market Street on Sunday.

Humberside Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and two men, aged 27 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Several witnesses have contacted police, but anyone with information should still call them.

