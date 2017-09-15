Image copyright PA Image caption East Riding of Yorkshire Council said Q Cars was the largest taxi firm operating in Bridlington

A taxi firm in East Yorkshire has closed after the council revoked its operating licence over "safeguarding and public protection" concerns.

Q Cars in Bridlington initially had its licence suspended by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in February, but continued to operate pending an appeal.

The taxi firm withdrew its legal action against the council's decision at Hull Magistrates' Court .

The BBC has been unable to contact the company for a comment.

The council's public protection manager, Tina Holtby, said it was only the second time in 10 years that a taxi firm had lost its licence.

"The decision to revoke the licence of the biggest private hire operator in Bridlington was not taken lightly but with the ultimate aim of protecting the public from the actions of an irresponsible operator," she said.

"The council will deal with any breach of law, licensing policy or risks to safeguarding or public safety from licensed operators or drivers in a robust manner."