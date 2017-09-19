From the section

Image caption Grimsby Town played Sheffield United at Blundell Park in July 2016

Twenty-eight men have pleaded guilty to affray and violent disorder offences after trouble at a football match in which two police officers were injured.

Glasses, bottles and other items were thrown during a pre-season friendly game between Grimsby Town and Sheffield United at Blundell Park in July 2016.

Three men pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court earlier. The rest pleaded guilty at Grimsby Crown Court on 20 February.

Sentencing is expected to take place between 3-6 October.

