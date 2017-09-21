Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Hull was praised for boosting its economy and having "the strongest growth rate in the country"

Hull has been named as the most enterprising place in Britain by the government for its "economic growth".

The City of Culture won in two categories in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy's Enterprising Britain Awards.

It was praised for work in renewable energy, including Siemens' £310m wind turbine blade factory.

Small Business Minister Margot James said: "I want to congratulate the city of Hull for their enormous success.

"They are a fantastic example of what can be achieved by applying an innovative approach to supporting businesses, and I wish them continued success."

Judges acknowledged the city had "5,000 more jobs and 6,800 more people in employment now compared to 2011".

Image caption Alexandra Dock is reinventing itself in the renewable energy industry

Hull was also given an Improving the Business Environment award and praised for its investment in education and training programmes, with judges recognising schemes such as the Hull Youth Support Trust, which received more than £160,000 of funding to convert a former council property into a space for young entrepreneurs and businesses.

Councillor Martin Mancey said he was "absolutely delighted" with the gongs.

"Coming in the same year as Hull being the City of Culture this recognition will be another step forward for the city in creating the right environment to support our business community to develop and grow who in turn are creating quality opportunities for our communities."