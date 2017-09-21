Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was dragged off into a grassed area after the man approached her in Holbeck

A man dragged a sex worker into bushes after she refused his request for business, police have said.

The 28-year-old woman broke free and flagged down a vehicle after she was approached near the junction of Bridge Road and Czar Street in Holbeck, Leeds, at 22:45 BST on Friday.

It is being treated as an attempted serious sex attack, police said.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and officers are liaising with agencies who work with the women.

Det Insp Paul Hobson, from West Yorkshire Police, said it was a "frightening ordeal" for the victim.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting the description around the time of the offence or who has any information that could assist our enquiries," he added.

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 25, of skinny build and about 5ft 11in tall.

He had ginger stubble on his face and was wearing a black jumper with "Duffer" written on the chest in white, blue jeans and a red and white baseball cap worn backwards.

In 2014, police and council chiefs introduced a "managed" red light area in Holbeck, where sex workers are allowed to operate at certain times without fear of police action.