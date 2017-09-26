Image caption A 61-year-old woman was stabbed with a small kitchen knife at Winterton Community Academy

A welfare officer who was stabbed at a school near Scunthorpe is recovering after an operation on her injuries, police have said.

The woman, 61, was attacked at about 09:00 BST on Monday, in an office at Winterton Community Academy.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is being questioned by officers.

Police said they would not release the 61-year-old's identity until after they had spoken to her.

Ch Supt Christine Wilson said: "She is doing really well in hospital. She was surrounded by family last night.

"She's had a small operation in relation to some of her injuries but she's on the mend and we are hoping to talk to her later today in relation to her account about what happened yesterday."

Head teacher Gareth Morris said a small kitchen knife was used in the attack and a year 11 pupil was subsequently restrained by school staff in the "isolated incident".

Image caption Gareth Morris said staff and pupils were being offered support

He said the injured staff member was part of the pastoral support team, not a teacher.

Ch Supt Wilson said: "We still have a child in custody in relation to the attack yesterday and the investigation into that is progressing.

"A decision will be made later on by the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any charges."

She described the attack as "incredibly sad" and "a complete tragedy", and said the school had no history of any violent incidents.

Officers from Humberside Police are due to meet with parents and teachers at the school later to discuss safety concerns.

The force said its community support officers would remain at the academy for the rest of the week.