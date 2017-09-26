From the section

Image caption Joy Simon was stabbed in an office at Winterton Community Academy

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a school.

Joy Simon, 61, was attacked on Monday morning in an office at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with carrying a blade or sharply pointed article on school premises, Humberside Police said.

She is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mrs Simon is recovering after an operation, police said.