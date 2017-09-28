Image copyright Pritti Mistry Image caption Hull's Weeping Window poppies were seen by 720,000 visitors

The company running Hull's City of Culture events is to continue as a permanent independent arts organisation, it has been announced.

Hull 2017 was formed specifically for the year-long celebration.

From next year it will be renamed Culture Company and will carry on "commissioning world-class arts programming" in the city, it says.

Chair Rosie Millard said the firm would "build on the achievements that have already been made".

Director Martin Green said: "Over the next weeks and months we will be embarking on conversations with people across the city to inform the development of the company and its work."

Image caption The Hull 2017 volunteer scheme is set to continue beyond the year

Bosses said they would develop a "20-year legacy plan" and would help the council with its portfolio of proposals to improve the city's "culture and visitor infrastructure".

These currently include a redevelopment of the city centre, a new cruise terminal and a £36m music and exhibition venue, which is under construction.

One plan is to focus on the city's 16,000 children aged up to five to "put culture at the heart of the development of young people and efforts to improve social mobility and raise attainment".

The Hull 2017 volunteer scheme would also continue to run on a permanent-basis, it added.

Minister for Art, Heritage and Tourism John Glen said: "Hull is building on the momentum of UK City of Culture to forge a strong and lasting creative legacy.

"Hull 2017 has been truly transformational. It has driven investment and brought world-class art and culture to new audiences and this ambitious plan will keep culture at the city's heart for years to come."

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands filled Queen Victoria Square to see Made in Hull, the opening event of Hull's UK City of Culture celebrations

Hull City Council said it had recorded more than a million visitors to its museums between January and August.

More than 720,000 visitors saw Hull's Weeping Window poppies, which was created to mark the World War One centenary and originally seen at the Tower of London.

Nearly 345,000 people turned out for the Made in Hull giant video projection event, and crowds of up to 25,000 descended on the city's waterfront for a firework display launching the celebrations on New Year's day.