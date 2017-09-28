Image caption The 29-year-old woman's body was found next to the A15 near the Humber Bridge

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead next to a major road in North Lincolnshire.

The 29-year-old's body was discovered in a wooded area by the A15 near the Humber Bridge at Barton on Wednesday.

Humberside Police had been looking for the woman after she went missing and concerns were raised about her safety.

The force said it had taken the step not to name the 42-year-old suspect until the victim's family had been informed of her death.