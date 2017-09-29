Image caption The woman's body was found close to the A15 in North Lincolnshire

Police have named a woman who was found dead next to the A15 in North Lincolnshire.

Nasima Noorzia, 29, from Hull, was found in a wooded area near the Humber Bridge at Barton on Wednesday after she was reported missing.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said "Our thoughts go out Nasima's family and friends at this tragic time".

A 42-year-old man has been charged with her murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.

In addition to searches where the body was found, forensic investigations have been carried out at a house on Hainsworth Park, Orchard Park, Hull.