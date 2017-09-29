Scunthorpe man Kyle Ferguson jailed after rooftop escape bid
A man who took to the roof of a house in a bid to escape arrest has been jailed for five years.
Kyle Ferguson, 23, of Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, was wanted by Humberside Police and was detained after a two-day standoff with police last month.
Ferguson was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty last week to a number of offences.
He admitted three counts of affray, racially or religiously aggravated harassment and having a bladed article.