Scunthorpe man Kyle Ferguson jailed after rooftop escape bid

Kyle Ferguson Image copyright Scunthorpe Life
Image caption Kyle Ferguson spent two days on the rooftop in Scunthorpe

A man who took to the roof of a house in a bid to escape arrest has been jailed for five years.

Kyle Ferguson, 23, of Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, was wanted by Humberside Police and was detained after a two-day standoff with police last month.

Ferguson was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty last week to a number of offences.

He admitted three counts of affray, racially or religiously aggravated harassment and having a bladed article.

Image caption Kyle Ferguson, 23, had admitted a number of offences

