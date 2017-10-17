From the section

Image caption Police said a worker was "seriously injured" at Swift Caravans in Cottingham, near Hull

A worker has been seriously injured at a caravan factory in East Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Swift Caravans on Dunswell Road in Cottingham shortly after 10:00 BST.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire crews and a specialist rescue support unit to the site.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive was in attendance.