East Yorkshire worker seriously hurt at caravan factory
- 17 October 2017
- From the section Humberside
A worker has been seriously injured at a caravan factory in East Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to Swift Caravans on Dunswell Road in Cottingham shortly after 10:00 BST.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire crews and a specialist rescue support unit to the site.
Police said their investigation was ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive was in attendance.