Two boys seriously hurt in Cleethorpes van crash
- 21 October 2017
- From the section Humberside
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two boys have been hit by a car leaving one with life-threatening injuries.
The children were struck by a white Peugeot van in St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes, at about 08:30 GMT, Humberside Police said.
Both boys were seriously hurt and taken to hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any further details of the boys' ages and how the crash happened. The force has advised motorists to avoid the area.