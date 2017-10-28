Humberside

Two killed and four injured in North Lincolnshire crash

Crash scene
Image caption The crash happened on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton on Friday

Two men have been killed and four others seriously injured in a car crash in North Lincolnshire.

Police said two cars were in collision at 22:30 BST on Friday on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton.

Two men travelling in a Vauxhall Astra suffered fatal injuries, with another man suffering life-threatening injuries. Two other men in the car received serious injuries.

The driver of the other car suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries.