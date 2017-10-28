Image caption The crash happened on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton on Friday

Two men have been killed and four others seriously injured in a car crash in North Lincolnshire.

Police said two cars were in collision at 22:30 BST on Friday on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton.

Two men travelling in a Vauxhall Astra suffered fatal injuries, with another man suffering life-threatening injuries. Two other men in the car received serious injuries.

The driver of the other car suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries.